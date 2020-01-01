Defense Leader Naval Group Opens Manila Office

Naval Group, a world leader in naval defense announce the opening of a representation office in the Philippines to be operated in Manila.



The opening signifies the first step of a long-term commitment of cooperation and partnership in developing naval capabilities for the country.



Naval Group, which is based in France, is a reputable naval systems provider and integrator with a history of more than 400 years in the defense industry. Partnering with more than 50 navies around the world, Naval Group aims to bring to the Philippines its breadth of experience and unrivalled technical expertise in ships and submarines with combat systems and all critical equipment and services necessary to engage naval power in a theatre of operations.



“We are the only provider with previous experience in helping a country develop a submarine force from scratch and we stand ready to assist the Philippines Navy by providing the submarines but also setting up the training, facilities and supply chain required to operate a fully operational submarine fleet,” says Alain Guillou, Naval Group Senior Executive Vice President Development.



The company’s extensive portfolio opens many opportunities to address the entire range of Filipino naval needs from development of the naval forces to the constitution of a world-class submarine force. Naval Group has demonstrated in many countries such as in Malaysia, India and Australia its capability to support military capabilities and economic growth of its partners. The opening of the representative office enables them to identify synergies and partners to support the needs of the Philippine Navy.



“The creation of the submarine force is a fantastic opportunity for us to develop long term partnerships with the local industry where there will be transferring of knowledge and technology that will also create hundreds of jobs for the program and beyond,” emphasizes Anne Clausard, Country Head of Naval Group.



The creation of the submarine force is part of the Armed Forces of the Philippine modernization program aiming to protect the nation maritime sovereignty and interests.





Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. As a system-integrator and prime contractor, the group designs, produces and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of 3.7 billion euros and has a workforce of 15,168 (data for 2019).



