'Core' of New Type Submarines Completed

(Source: Presidency of Turkish Defence Industries; issued Nov 23, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Defense Industries President Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir announced that, in the New Type Submarine Project, HAVELSAN has completed the production of the sixth and final Submarine Information Distribution System (DBDS), and successfully carried out factory acceptance tests.



Prof. Demir said: “We have successfully completed another project. In our New Type Submarine Project, all of the Submarine Information Distribution System (DBDS) production were successfully carried out for six of our submarines. I congratulate everyone who has passed the test."



Within the scope of the project carried out by the Presidency of Defense Industry to meet the needs of the Naval Forces Command, DBDS development for the first submarine started in September 2011. For the development, production and testing of DBDS systems, a Hardware and Embedded Software Development Team of 20 people worked in HAVELSAN for nine years.



With the successful completion of the latest factory acceptance tests, the DBDS studies conducted for the submarines TCG PiriReis, TCG HızırReis, TCG MuratReis, TCG AydınReis, TCG SeydialiReis and TCG SelmanReis have been completed.



The New-Type Submarine Project aims to build six submarines with air-independent propulsion system, with the participation of the Turkish industry to the maximum extent, under the management of the Gölcük Shipyard. Defined as the heart of the submarine, DBDS was developed as the original product of HAVELSAN to meet the very demanding criteria of the operational environment. With its newly added capabilities, DBDS has also managed to get ahead of its counterparts around the world.



Within the scope of the needs of the Naval Forces Command, a data recording system integrated with DBDS was designed, hardware and software updates for new functions were completed and tested on time.



Systems supplied from foreign companies in the past can be developed by HAVELSAN engineers according to the needs and innovations have been made to be easily added to the system.



Passed the test in Pakistan



The DBDS, which plays a key role in the integration of the Submarine Combat System, which consists of weapons, sensors and command control units, will provide redundant and uninterrupted data flow, allowing Reis-class submarines to navigate more safely and perform operational missions in the most efficient way.



Thanks to the new DBDS features, it will be possible to record and store all mission-critical data flowing through the system during operations for at least 50 days without interruption. In addition, important data recorded in the operation can be examined on board or ashore.



DBDS, which attracted the attention of foreign submarine construction and modernization programs in 2019 with its advanced features, was decided to be used in the modernization of the Pakistan Navy’s Agosta-class submarines. Factory and port acceptance tests were successfully completed in the project, and the sea acceptance test phase was reached.



Domestic contribution reached 75 percent



DBDS stands out as the third member of the Ship Data Distribution Systems product family, which won the first place in the Innovation and Creativity Competition of the Turkish Electronics Industrialists Association in 2012 and was patented in 2013. DBDS was also registered with the Turkish Patent Institute in 2014 as a HAVELSAN brand.



The system was produced with local facilities from design to integration. Within the scope of the DBDS contract, the domestic contribution rate envisaged as 70 percent approached the level of 75 percent.



DBDS, which has been subjected to long and comprehensive endurance tests since it will be used in the harsh environmental conditions on the submarine, has successfully passed all these processes.



DBDS, which is one of Turkey's most important defense projects carried out by HAVELSAN for New Type Submarine Project represents one third of the project package.



The DBDS Project includes the production of seven ship-sets, one of which is in a land-based test environment and the other six in submarines.



HAVELSAN also contributes locally to the submarine project with nine additional work packages and Mk.48 torpedo integration within the Combat Management System. When submarines are completed, critical components such as Combat Management, Information Distribution and Torpedo Fire Control systems will be the signature of HAVELSAN engineers.



-ends-



