Portuguese Navy Pilots Qualify in the UK

(Source: Portuguese Navy; issued Nov. 20, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Portuguese Navy pilots have qualified to fly the upgraded Westland Lynx Mk 95A shipboard helicopters that are being completed and readied for re-delivery by Leonardo Helicopters’ plant in Yeovil, Somerset. (Portuguese Navy photo)

Four military helicopter pilots from the Portuguese Navy are currently undergoing qualification on the Lynx Mk.95A aircraft in the United Kingdom.



This period will run for five weeks, corresponding to about 50 hours of flight and includes training and qualification in the areas of contact and instrument flight, operation of sensors and aircraft equipment.



At the end, acceptance tests will be carried out on the first modernized helicopter, which will be transported by land to Portugal, with the objective of carrying out integration flights in on Portuguese soil in early 2021.



This qualification period results from the current contract between Leonardo Helicopters and the Portuguese Navy for the modernization of the five Lynx Mk.95 helicopters, which has been running since 2016 and is in its final stage.



