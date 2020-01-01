Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 25, 2020)

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $453,057,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the aircraft engine Component Improvement Program. This contract provides for the following work: the Component Improvement Program establishes prioritized list of projects each calendar year to include developing engineering changes to the engines, developing organizational, intermediate and depot level repairs as needed, and designing modifications to existing support equipment as well as initiating new support equipment designs as required by engine driven changes.



The program also provides support to resolve service-revealed deficiencies and maintain or extend the life limits of aircraft engines.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2029. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $557,347 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-21-D-0001).



-ends-



