The Ministry of Defenсe Received Su-35S Multipurpose Fighters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 25, 2020)

Two of the final three Su-35S fighters delivered to the Russian Air Force in 2020 will be based at the training center in Lipetsk, while the third will remain in Komsomolsk-on-Amur with the 23rd Tallinn Fighter Regiment. In all, UAC delivered 50 Su-35S to Russia this year. (UAC photo)

Three Su-35S multipurpose fighters of the 4 ++ generation were accepted by the specialists of the 485 military representation of the Russian Ministry of Defence. The aircraft were relocated from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur plant to permanent airfields of the Russian Aerospace Forces.



This delivery completes a five-year contract, within the framework of which 50 Su-35S aircraft were delivered to combat duty in the regiments of the Russian Aerospace Forces by the end of 2020.



The Su-35S aircraft has the maximum range of capabilities when operating in the air-to-ground and water surface ranges. This aviation complex is distinguished by its high maneuverability, a wide range of weapons, and crew support.



Two Su-35s will arrive in the center for training of aviation personnel and military trials Russian Ministry of Defence in Lipetsk. Another Su-35S will remain in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the 23rd Tallinn Fighter Regiment.



(ends)



Sukhoi Company Completed the Execution of the Contract for the Supply of Su-35S of the Russian Ministry of Defense

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Nov 25, 2020)

The Sukhoi company (part of PJSC UAC of the Rostec State Corporation) handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense three newest Su-35S multipurpose fighters of the 4 ++ generation.



The planes were built at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant. Yu.A. Gagarin - a branch of the Sukhoi Company and became the final batch in the implementation of the next contract in the interests of the military department. Today, the vehicles were sent from the manufacturer to the permanent airfields of the Russian Aerospace Forces.



“We have completed the implementation of another long-term contract for 50 Su-35S aircraft in the interests of the Ministry of Defense,” said Yuri Slyusar, General Director of PJSC UAC, General Director of PJSC Sukhoi Company. “KnAAZ is one of the most modern industrial sites in the UAC circuit, in the development of which serious investments have been made and production facilities have been modernized. This allows us to fulfill our obligations to customers in full and on time. The plant continues to fulfill the state defense order and is provided with loading for the future. "



As a reminder, within the framework of the Army-2020 forum, the UAC signed a number of long-term contracts for the supply of the latest aviation technology for the Russian Ministry of Defense, including Su-35S fighters.



The Su-35S aircraft has the maximum range of capabilities when operating by air, land and water surface. This aviation complex is distinguished by high maneuverability, a wide range of weapons, and "intellectual" crew support.



-ends-



