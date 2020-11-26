Russian Aerospace Forces Test an Upgraded ABM

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 26, 2020)





During the event, Lieutenant General Andrei Demin, commander of the 1st Army of Special Air and Anti-Ballistic Missile Defence of the Aerospace Troops, said that the new anti-missile missile defence system after a series of tests had reliably confirmed the inherent characteristics, and the combat crews successfully completed the task, hitting a mock target with a given accuracy.

#Видео На полигоне #СарыШаган в Казахстане успешно проведен очередной испытательный пуск новой ракеты российской системы противоракетной обороны https://t.co/isCvH7pEfv #ВКС #ПВО #ПРО #Противоракета #ПускиРакет #Испытания #ОружиеРоссии pic.twitter.com/qPTZffjAWs — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) November 26, 2020



The anti-ballistic missile system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is designed to protect Moscow from air and space attacks.



Russian Aerospace Forces Successfully Test Launch New Ballistic Air Defense Missile

(Source: TASS; published Nov. 26, 2020)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s aerospace forces conducted another successful test of a new ballistic missile of the Russian missile defense system at the Sary-Shagan firing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.



"An operational crew of the air and missile defense troops of the Russian aerospace forces successfully test launched a new missile of the Russian missile defense system at the Sary-Shagan firing range in Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

"The new missile of the Russian missile defense system has reliably confirmed its characteristics in a series of tests," Andrei Demin, commander of the 1st air and missile defense army of the Russian aerospace forces, noted.



The previous test launch of a new ballistic missile was conducted in late October on the same testing ground.



