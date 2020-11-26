Government of Canada Invests in New Defence Research Facility in Valcartier

(Source: Government of Canada; issued Nov 26, 2020)

OTTAWA --- The Government of Canada is investing in defence infrastructure to provide our scientists with the modern, functional, and green facilities they need to continue cutting-edge defence research well into the future.



Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, highlighted the beginning of construction of a new research facility to modernize the Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) Centre in Valcartier, Que. The $144-million construction contract was awarded to EBC Inc., of Québec City and is expected to create over 750 jobs and economic benefits for the region.



Work under this construction contract is phase one of a three-phase, $272-million project to upgrade the DRDC Valcartier Research Centre. Phase one includes construction of a 31,000-m2 research complex, which will feature approximately 80 new multi-disciplinary laboratories, as well as office and storage spaces. Once completed, this new research facility will consolidate nearly 500 defence scientists from different locations on-site into one centrally-located building with modern, collaborative research spaces.



Upgrading these research facilities will enable DRDC personnel to continue innovating in the fast-paced research and development environment they operate in. Their research spans information systems, tactical surveillance and reconnaissance, weapons systems and vehicle and personnel protection systems, and more, all aimed at meeting the future science and technology needs of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).



“This major investment in scientific and military research is excellent news for the economy of our region. In 2020, we know that we must rely on knowledge to ensure our future prosperity and this project fits perfectly into this logic. Our government is proud to support our armed forces while contributing to the development of the regional economy and the creation of high-quality and well-paying jobs,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board.



“Forward-thinking infrastructure is key to supporting the unique needs of DND’s science and technology community. Our personnel require access to modern and functional workspaces equipped with the latest innovations to help them develop solutions to meet the CAF’s science and technology challenges. These new facilities will keep the Defence Team on the leading edge of defence research and development into the future,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



-ends-



