HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems) announced today that it was awarded a contract to supply the E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution for the combat battalion level of the Spanish Army. The new radio network for the battalion level is a first step in the Spanish combat radio network modernization program.



The solution to be supplied comprises hundreds of handheld E-LynX SDR systems for dismounted soldiers and vehicular systems that will be installed onboard a range of combat platforms. The contract, which is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed in cooperation with Telefonica, S.A. within a period of six-months.



The selection of the E-LynX SDR solution follows competitive technical and field evaluations conducted by the Directorate-General for Armament and Material (DGAM) of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, including a close examination of the capability to implement future waveforms and to comply with strict security standards and anti-jamming requirements. The E-LynX SDR solution that Elbit Systems will provide to the Spanish Army is similar to the solutions that have recently been selected by several other countries, including Switzerland, Sweden and Israel, as the radio solutions for their respective army-wide mobile network modernization programs.



Haim Delmar, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber, commented: “We are proud of this prestigious selection as it underscores the growing recognition of E-LynX as the favored SDR solution in Europe. Spain is an important market for Elbit Systems, and we will continue to invest and expand our local capabilities and technologies in Spain.”





