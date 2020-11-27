Launch of the Defence Transformation Strategy

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 27, 2020)

The Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC has today launched a new framework to evolve Defence’s strategic purpose, performance and accountability.



Lead the Way: Defence Transformation Strategy will build Defence’s capacity to identify and seize opportunities to transform the Defence enterprise, and improve how quickly and effectively Defence delivers against its strategic objectives.



The strategy outlines a number of initiatives that are designed to build a continuous improvement culture, institute an enduring transformation system and focus the Defence enterprise on priority focus areas for reform.



Those areas of focus are:

-- Driving improved build and delivery of vital military capability.

-- Strengthening Defence’s approach to Australian industry capability, including innovation, export and harnessing opportunities from Australian science and technology.

-- Adopting a strategic approach to enhancing Defence enterprise resilience and supply chain assurance.

-- Improving Defence’s strategic workforce planning, learning and management.

-- Improving performance measurement and reporting framework.

-- Improving our engagement and communications.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the Defence Transformation Strategy will fundamentally change the way the Department works to evolve and adapt as One Defence.



“Defence must continue to improve its ability to deliver on its current commitments while retaining the organisational capacity to anticipate and respond effectively to strategic challenges,” Minister Reynolds said.



“On becoming Minister, I set Defence leaders three key priorities – strategy, capability and reform.



“These priorities are the pillars that support, guide and ensure agility and adaptability in Defence culture and thinking, strategic performance, and organisational structure.”



“In July, the Prime Minister and I announced the 2020 Defence Strategic Update which addresses strategy, by outlining this Government’s response to the challenges Australia faces while setting out adjustments to Defence planning.



“We also announced the 2020 Force Structure Plan, which addresses capability by detailing new and adjusted capability initiatives.



“This includes an investment of $275 billion in defence capability over the next decade to upgrade the capability and potency of the Australian Defence Force.



“Reform – the third priority, keeps Defence organisationally fit to implement its strategic and capability priorities.”



The Defence Transformation Strategy builds on the strong foundations of the 2015 First Principles Review, and refocuses Defence’s enterprise efforts from creating One Defence, to ensuring it is now fundamentally embedded as a guiding concept throughout the entire enterprise.



“Lead the Way: Defence Transformation Strategy acknowledges that large-scale transformation requires cultural change and that our Defence people will be the source of, and reason for, our success,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This strategy, which was foreshadowed back in July in the Defence Strategic Update, will ensure Defence is able to adapt to meet the challenges arising from our changing strategic environment into the future.”



