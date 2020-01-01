Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 25, 2020)

The Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, California, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $188,572,655 modification (P00010) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-17-D-009U) with four one-year option periods for performance-based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform.



This is a firm-fixed-price requirements contract. Locations of performance are Maryland, Texas and Pennsylvania, with a Nov. 30, 2021, performance completion date.



Using customers are Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and military services in Japan. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 (Air Force, Navy, Special Operations Command and Foreign Military Sales) appropriated funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



-ends-



