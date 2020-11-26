The Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Performs Test Missile Firing in the White Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 26, 2020)

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence; the Circon (Zircon) hypersonic anti-ship missile fired by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea hit its sea target at a distance of 450 km, after travelling at a speed in excess of Mach 8. (RUS MOD file photo)

The frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov performed another firing of the Circon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea at a complex target position located in the Barents Sea.



Missile firing was carried out as part of testing new types of weapons.



According to objective control data, the Circon hypersonic anti-ship missile successfully hit a sea target at a distance of 450 km. The rocket flight speed was more than 8 Mach.



The closure of the firing area was ensured by the forces of the Northern Fleet operating in the Barents Sea, including the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov.



For the first time, the firing of the Circon hypersonic cruise missile by the frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov was carried out in early October.



The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is one of the most modern ships of the Northern Fleet. It was built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg and entered the fleet in July 2018. Successfully completed the tasks of several exercises and circumnavigation. It is a permanent ship-participant of the Main Naval Parade in Kronstadt.



Project 22350 frigates are multifunctional warships capable of effectively fighting surface, air and underwater adversaries, as well as striking land and coastal targets at a distance of over 1.5 thousand kilometers.



