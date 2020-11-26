Bundeswehr Orders 31 NH90 Helicopters for Shipborne Operations

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov. 26, 2020)





Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude, President of NH90 Helicopter Industries (NHI) and Giorgio Gomma, General Manager of the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA), on behalf of the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw), signed the contract on 26 November.



The helicopters will replace the German Navy’s Sea Lynx Mk88A fleet which entered into service in 1981. The Bundeswehr has already ordered 18 NH90 Sea Lion naval transport helicopters, seven of which have already been delivered.



"With the Sea Lion and Sea Tiger, the German Navy will have state-of-the-art, high-performance helicopters and can benefit from the advantages of a harmonized fleet," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “We look forward to working, together with our partners, to deliver the unique naval capabilities that the NH90 NFH has to offer as early as 2025,” he added.



The widespread use of the NH90 TTH by the German Army and the NH90 NFH by the German Navy enables considerable synergies in terms of logistics and training. Naval flight crews and technical staff have already been undergoing basic NH90 training together with Army’s NH90 crews since the introduction of the Sea Lion.

Congratulations to @NHIndustriesSAS for yet another success! As #Leonardo we are proud to be part of the largest rotorcraft Joint Venture in European history! @bundeswehrInfo https://t.co/DYwdYm95WD — Leonardo Helicopters (@LDO_Helicopters) November 26, 2020

Both the Sea Tiger and the Sea Lion are derivatives of the NH90 NFH. The Sea Tiger is based on the Sea Lion configuration, enhanced by mission capabilities and equipment in order to carry out their specific tasks. In addition to reconnaissance and transport, the shipborne Sea Tigers missions include engaging targets above and below the surface. For this purpose, the Sea Tiger is, amongst others, equipped with an active dipping sonar, passive sonar buoys, and weapons (torpedoes and missiles).



100 naval NH90 helicopters have already been delivered to six nations and have completed over 70,000 flight hours in search and rescue, humanitarian, and military operations. There are currently 430 NH90 helicopters in service worldwide that have accumulated over 270,000 flight hours.



(ends)



DONAUWÖRTH, Germany --- The German Bundeswehr has ordered 31 NH90 NFH helicopters, to be known as Sea Tiger, for the German Navy’s shipborne operations.Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude, President of NH90 Helicopter Industries (NHI) and Giorgio Gomma, General Manager of the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA), on behalf of the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw), signed the contract on 26 November.The helicopters will replace the German Navy’s Sea Lynx Mk88A fleet which entered into service in 1981. The Bundeswehr has already ordered 18 NH90 Sea Lion naval transport helicopters, seven of which have already been delivered."With the Sea Lion and Sea Tiger, the German Navy will have state-of-the-art, high-performance helicopters and can benefit from the advantages of a harmonized fleet," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “We look forward to working, together with our partners, to deliver the unique naval capabilities that the NH90 NFH has to offer as early as 2025,” he added.The widespread use of the NH90 TTH by the German Army and the NH90 NFH by the German Navy enables considerable synergies in terms of logistics and training. Naval flight crews and technical staff have already been undergoing basic NH90 training together with Army’s NH90 crews since the introduction of the Sea Lion.Both the Sea Tiger and the Sea Lion are derivatives of the NH90 NFH. The Sea Tiger is based on the Sea Lion configuration, enhanced by mission capabilities and equipment in order to carry out their specific tasks. In addition to reconnaissance and transport, the shipborne Sea Tigers missions include engaging targets above and below the surface. For this purpose, the Sea Tiger is, amongst others, equipped with an active dipping sonar, passive sonar buoys, and weapons (torpedoes and missiles).100 naval NH90 helicopters have already been delivered to six nations and have completed over 70,000 flight hours in search and rescue, humanitarian, and military operations. There are currently 430 NH90 helicopters in service worldwide that have accumulated over 270,000 flight hours.(ends)

Signature of the Contract Between NH Industries and the NATO Agency NAHEMA for 31 NH90 Multi Role Frigate Helicopters

(Source: NH Industries; issued Nov. 26, 2020)

NH Industries is pleased to announce the signature of the contract between NH Industries and the NATO Agency NAHEMA, acting as the Contracting Authority on behalf of the German Bundeswehr, for the procurement of 31 NH90 Multi Role Frigate Helicopters (MRFH) for shipborne operations.



NH Industries and NAHEMA, on behalf of the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the German Armed Forces (BAAINBw) signed the contract for the acquisition of the helicopters, related support services and training on November 26th, 2020.



The Sea Tiger will represent the German configuration of the NH90 NFH helicopter and will be employed for the German Navy’s advanced shipborne operations from 2025. The helicopters will replace the elderly Sea Lynx Mk88A fleet, which entered into service in the 80s; it represents a further confirmation of the choice already made by the German Armed Forces to operate NH90 as onshore and offshore tactical troop and naval transport helicopter.



The Sea Tiger is, amongst others, equipped with a state-of-the art Naval Mission System, specifically developed for the most demanding maritime warfare scenarios, encompassing active dipping sonar, passive sonar buoys, weapons and the Leonardo LEOSS-T latest-generation Electro-Optical system with laser target designation capabilities.



"The new sensors on board provide a substantial increase in the helicopter’s mission capabilities and clearly position the NH90 as one of the world’s most advanced ASuW/ASW platform for shipborne operations in challenging maritime conditions." said Giorgio Gomma, General Manager of the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA).



“This latest configuration concentrates the excellence of the European industry and set the ground for the future naval NH90s. We are proud to be part of the evolution of the European Defence Forces.” was commonly shared by Nathalie Tarnaud-Laude, President, and Claudio Nittoli, Managing Director of NH Industries.



Moreover, the use of the same NH90 platform by the German Army (NH90 TTH) and by the German Navy (NH90 NFH) will enable extensive synergies in terms of support, logistics and training.



NH90 is well suited for operations in the most demanding conditions and has been combat-proven in many theatres of operation worldwide. To date, 100 naval NH90 helicopters have already been delivered to six nations and have completed over 70,000 flight hours in search and rescue, coastguard, antidrug, humanitarian, and military operations.





NH Industries is the largest rotorcraft Joint Venture in Europe, and is responsible for the design, manufacture and support of the NH90 helicopter, one of the leaders in the latest generation of military helicopters. The Company is owned by Airbus Helicopters (62.5%), Leonardo (32%) and GKN Fokker (5.5%). Each company has a long aerospace pedigree and brings the top of its skills and expertise to the end product.



-ends-



