Modern Transport Vehicles for the German Armed Forces

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 26, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Bundeswehr will receive protected and unprotected transport vehicles and tractor units for more than 780 million euros. The budget committee of the German Bundestag has approved the project.



Well protected



The Bundeswehr is again increasingly focusing on national and alliance defense. This also increases the need for protected and unprotected militarized transport vehicles. By means of a framework agreement to be concluded for seven years, up to 1,048 appropriately protected trucks in the load class 15 tons are to be procured. Of these, 224 vehicles will be ordered when the contract is signed.



The costs for their production and delivery will be around 180 million euros. The scope of delivery also includes special tool sets and armored glass laminated panes.



It is the third production batch in this vehicle family. As the vehicles arrive, they will also be used in the German contribution to Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) 2023, the NATO rapid reaction force known as the “spearhead.”



Five variants



The protected transport vehicles come in five variants. As a basic version, 32 vehicles are to be delivered, 15 vehicles are equipped with a loading crane. Winch systems are planned for 76 vehicles, seven vehicles will have a loading crane and winch system. 94 of the protected transport vehicles are delivered with an air-sprung rear axle.



Deliveries are expected to begin next year and be completed by 2025. All vehicles are prepared to accommodate military equipment such as radio. A lightweight, remote-controlled weapon station can also be added for protection.



In addition to the framework agreement, further contracts for the procurement of IT information technology components, assemblies for the navigation devices and training systems are concluded for around five million euros.



Tractor units for transporting heavy equipment



The Bundeswehr intends to use the funds from the federal government's economic stimulus package to bring forward the procurement of 48 tractor units. The systems are to be procured under an existing framework agreement. The unprotected, militarily pre-armed tractor units can transport payloads of up to 70 tons. Heavy equipment such as the Leopard 2 main battle tank in its A6M and A7 variants does not pose a problem for these machines.



The approx. 41 million euros for the procurement not only include the tractor units, but also the preparation for the military communication and command equipment in the vehicle. The tractors are already to be used in the German contribution to the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force 2023.



There are currently 19 such semitrailer tractors in protected design in use by the Bundeswehr. The powerful and modern tractor units enable combat vehicles to be transported quickly. Even defective combat vehicles can be quickly repaired. The semitrailer tractors thus make an important contribution to the endurance of the armed forces in an emergency.



More unprotected transport vehicles are being procured



The Bundeswehr will procure 401 unprotected transport vehicles in the five-ton and 15-ton load classes from an existing framework contract for around 154 million euros. These should be delivered by the end of 2021. 292 vehicles with a payload of five tons and 109 vehicles with a payload of 15 tons are to be purchased.



In addition, the existing framework agreement will be adapted. For example, a further 1,000 unprotected military transport vehicles in load classes five and 15 tons can be acquired from the federal government's economic stimulus package to cope with the corona crisis. Around 389 million euros are available for this. The aim is to procure 150 vehicles with a payload of five tons and 850 vehicles with 15 tons. These vehicles will be delivered in 2021 and 2022. The scope of procurement includes spare parts deliveries, so that a high level of material readiness for use is guaranteed.



Finally, around 48 million euros will also be available from the economic stimulus package. This means that up to 900 standard swap bodies of 20 feet in length and up to 950 standard swap bodies of 15 feet in length are to be procured by means of two separate contracts.



The unprotected military transport vehicles of the load classes five and 15 tons are equipped with these flatbeds. The advantage here is that the flatbeds are not assigned to just a single vehicle. This helps the Bundeswehr to solve its transport tasks flexibly.



-ends-



