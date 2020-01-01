RAAF Base Edinburgh to Receive Infrastructure Boost

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

The [Australian] Government will invest more than $220 million in major infrastructure upgrades at RAAF Base Edinburgh.



The significant investment will focus on maximising opportunities for businesses across South Australia, as the economy recovers from COVID-19.



The upgrades will include the construction of a hangar, maintenance facilities, and operational accommodation to support the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare MC-55A Peregrine capability.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the upgraded facilities would strengthen our support to naval, air and land forces.



“The Peregrine will be integrated real-time into Defence’s warfighting networks alongside other Defence capabilities to enhance Australia’s situational awareness during both peacetime and conflict,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The Peregrine integrates with other latest generation air, sea and land capabilities to achieve improved survivability and decision superiority.



“Today’s announcement builds on this Government’s $2.5 billion investment in South Australia on Defence facilities and infrastructure over the coming decade, including at Edinburgh Defence Precinct, Woomera Prohibited Area, Keswick Barracks, and the Cultana Training Area.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price congratulated Lendlease as the managing contractor to deliver the works to the base. “The project’s construction workforce is expected to peak at about 200 people,” Minister Price said.



“Lendlease has committed to achieving a local participation rate of about 80 per cent, which is an outstanding result for the local defence industry.



“It once again shows how South Australia is benefiting so strongly from the Morrison Government’s commitment to building a robust and resilient defence industry.”



Lendlease will shortly commence site establishment activities, with construction anticipated to commence in late 2020 and be completed by 2025.



Requests for tenders for local participation will be released into the market in mid-2021





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In 2019, the previous defense minister announced the procurement of four modified Gulfstream G550 aircraft (Peregrine project) for A$2.4 billion to “actively strengthen electronic warfare support to naval, air and land forces for operations in complex electromagnetic environments”.



“The Peregrine is a new airborne electronic warfare capability that will be integrated into Defence’s joint warfighting networks, providing a critical link between platforms, including the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, E-7A Wedgetail, EA-18G Growler, Navy’s surface combatants and amphibious assault ships and ground assets to support the warfighter,” Pyne said at the time.)



-ends-



