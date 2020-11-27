FMV Tests Swedish Biojet Fuel in the Gripen Engine

(Source: Swedish Armed Materiel Agency, FMV; issued Nov 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In total, Gripen’s RM12 turbojet engine was run with a 50/50 biofuel mixture for 2 hours and 49 minutes, of which 14 minutes with the afterburner on, and including eight engine starts and 25 ignitions of the afterburner, with no detectable change in performance. (GKN photo)

The FMV project which evaluates biofuels in bilateral cooperation with the United States has taken another step. This time, it was a biofuel produced by Swedish Biofuels that was tested in the Gripen engine RM12 at GKN’s facility in Trollhättan. No change in thrust or fuel consumption was detected.



Prior to the test, FMV, with the help of the Swedish Armed Forces, mixed the biojet fuel in barrels with the Swedish Armed Forces' standard fuel Flygfotogen 75 into a 50/50 mixture. We analyzed the mixture to be able to verify that it was approved to be delivered to the engine test at GKN by tanker. That's what Ingela Bolin Holmberg, fuel expert at FMV, says.



The biofuel based on alcohol was mixed in the ratio 50/50 with the normal fuel for the Gripen engine RM 12, known as Flygfotogen 75. A 50% mixture of biofuel is today the highest permitted according to the fuel specifications for aviation fuel. The test was the first where this particular biofuel was tested in a larger aircraft engine.



“The purpose of the test was to study any differences between the 50/50 mixture and Flygfotogen 75 with regard to engine function and engine performance,” says Erik Prisell, specialist in air propulsion systems at FMV.



The test was carried out in a test rig at the company GKN Aerospace Engine Systems Sweden in Trollhättan. In total, the engine was run for almost three hours with a 50/50 mix. After several engine starts and ignitions of the afterburner, Erik Prisell summarizes:



“The engine worked without remarks. No warnings or indications emerged that could be due to differences between the different fuels.”



In total, the engine was run with 50/50 mixture for 2 hours and 49 minutes, of which 14 minutes with lit afterburner, eight engine starts and 25 ignitions of the afterburner.



In the test, which was carried out in GKN Aerospace Systems' test rig in Trollhättan, engine function and engine performance were compared with a 50/50 mixture of a Swedish biofuel and Flygfotogen 75 with only aviation kerosene.



After the test, the combustion chamber of the nuclear engine was inspected and no signs could be seen that the 50/50 mixture had affected the combustion chamber. Briefly, the results from the tests with the 50/50 mixture compared to Flygfotogen 75 showed:

-- Very similar thrust and fuel consumption in relation to thrust and times for engine transition;

-- No indications of combustion-related pressure disturbances

-- Same characteristics for engine start and restart



Following the current FOI exam, which ends in the first quarter of 2021, FMV's biojet project will carry out an evaluation and compilation together with its US partners USAF / NAVAIR.



Final report to the Armed Forces will take place in 2021.





The Swedish Armed Forces' Materiel Administration procures, develops and delivers materiel and services to the Swedish Armed Forces. We bring together specialists in technology, business, law and project management. Our different parts become wholes and our commitment becomes deliveries. This is how we meet the needs of the Swedish defense - in peace, crisis and war.



-ends-



