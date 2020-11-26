Rostec Begins Delivery of Turbine Units for "Admiral" Series Frigates

(Source: Rostec; issued Nov 26, 2020)

United Engine Corporation has started serial deliveries of М55R diesel-gas turbine units for frigates of the “Admiral” series of project 22350. The first unit was shipped to PJSC SZ Severnaya Verf.



The М55R diesel-gas turbine unit has been fully successfully tested. The product was created within the framework of the import substitution program and it is planned for installation on a third frigate - the Admiral Isakov. This is the first Russian marine unit manufactured exclusively by domestic enterprises.



“Rostec is consistently implementing programs for the development of modern engines of all types. The creation of offshore gas turbine power plants and units is a high-tech process. Only a few manufacturers in the world have such competencies. We are ready to meet the demand of Russian shipbuilders for new gas turbine units. The second unit of this series is planned to be delivered in December 2020”, said Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec State Corporation.



The creation of diesel-gas-turbine unit M55R was carried out in close cooperation with Severnoye Design Bureau. The tests of the unit assembled with a gearbox, diesel engine and local control systems were carried out in the assembly and testing complex of ship gas turbine engines and gas turbine units by United Engine Corporation.



For frigates of the "Admiral" series, Rostec State Corporation also produces ZRAK "Pantsir-ME" CIWS, radio-transparent radomes and other equipment. On the flight deck of the frigates, Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters or Ka-52K strike vehicles can be operated.



