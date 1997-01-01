2019–20 Major Projects Report

(Source: Australian National Audit Office; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

The MPR is an annual review of the Department of Defence’s major defence equipment acquisitions, undertaken at the request of the Parliament’s Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit (JCPAA).Its purpose is to provide information and assurance to the Parliament on the performance of selected acquisitions.This year, it includes 25 major projects.This is the 13th Major Projects Report since its commencement in 2007–08.The Department of Defence prepares Project Data Summary Sheets (PDSS) on selected major defence equipment acquisition projects in accordance with guidelines endorsed by the Joint Committee of Public Accounts and Audit.The ANAO reviews the information in the PDSSs in accordance with the ANAO Auditing Standards specified by the Auditor-General under the Auditor-General Act 1997.The PDSSs cover:-- Project background and government approvals-- Financial performance-- Schedule performance-- Delivery against agreed scope-- Project maturity-- Lessons learned by the project-- Management accountability for the projectThe Auditor–General concluded: “Based on the procedures I have performed and the evidence I have obtained, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the information in the 25 Project Data Summary Sheets in Part 3 (PDSSs) and the Statement by the Secretary of Defence, excluding the forecast information, has not been prepared in all material respects in accordance with the 2019–20 Major Projects Report Guidelines, as endorsed by the JCPAA.”-ends-