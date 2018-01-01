F-35A and F-35B Training Mission in "Beast Mode" for the First Time

(Source: Italian Air Force; issued Nov. 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A silent war is being fought by the Italian air and naval staffs for the control of the 30 F-35B fighters to be procured, and while the Navy wants to operate them from its carrier and LHD, the Air Force is making its case public to explain why it should have them instead. (IT AF photo)

The growth process of the F-35 component of the Italian Air Force continues through the acquisition and consolidation of new operational capabilities



On 26 November, for the first time ever in the national field, a training mission was carried out by an F-35A and an F-35B of the 13th Flight Group of the 32nd Stormo based at Amendola, with and internal and external load configuration known in the jargon as "Beast Mode", indicating the considerable payload capacity where low observability is not required.



The F-35 is known as the most advanced aircraft ever designed, which makes stealth technology (low observability) one of its peculiarities for operating in "non-permissive" environments. All the equipment is in fact stowed in the internal bays to minimize the radar cross-section, and therefore evade and penetrate the most advanced enemy defenses.



At the same time, however, it is a multirole aircraft, designed to maximize the engagement of multiple targets.



"If required, and the usage scenario allows it, the aircraft is able to be configured in ‘Beast Mode,’ certainly renouncing low observability, while preserving the sensor fusion, info gathering and info sharing capabilities that allow us to reach the level of information superiority required for effective decision-making at various levels," are the words of the Commander of the 13th Flight Group.



For the Air Force, the mission represented the first training opportunity with this particular configuration, as well as the first opportunity for the F-35B variant to practice "short" take-offs and landings - in the so-called STOVL mode - in "Beast Mode".



The mission also saw the support of the Experimental Flight Department, as part of the continuation of the OT&E (Operational Test and Evaluation) of the F-35 weapon system. This training activity also allowed the further implementation the ability to work in a team by the maintenance staff, which are directly involved in the installation and safe transport of the weapons.



"The continuous training of pilots, maintainers and support personnel, even in this configuration, is of fundamental importance for the constant growth of the Armed Force in the use of F-35A and F-35B to the maximum of expressible capabilities,” said Col. Stefano Castelnuovo, Commander of the 32nd Stormo.



Based in Amendola (Foggia), the 32nd Stormo is one of the Air Force flight departments subordinated to the Rome-based Air Combat Command, through the Milan Combat Forces Command. It was the first unit in Europe to operate the F-35A which, since March 2018, has been integrated into the National Air Defense system, contributing to the defense of the Italian airspace.



After achieving Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in 2018, from 2019 it participated in NATO Air Policing Operations.



Since February 2020, the 32nd Stormo is the only unit on the international scene that operates both F-35A (CTOL) and F-35B (STOVL), contributing to the Expeditionary capacity of the Armed Force.



Furthermore, using the MQ-1C and MQ9-A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), it carries out both national and coalition Intelligence Surveillance Target Acquisition Reconnaissance (ISTAR) operations. With the MB-339 aircraft, it completes the training of the RPA pilots to maintain an adequate level of training on traditional piloted aircraft.



