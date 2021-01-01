Sekerinska: The Defense Budget for 2021 Continues to Grow, We Have Shown That Our Word Can Be Trusted

(Source: North Macedonia Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 28, 2020)

"The budget for 2021 is a budget for the defense of the country as a member of the NATO Alliance. This year we show that we respect the obligations, standards, criteria that we have accepted as a NATO member. That is why Northern Macedonia this year again increases the budget by 0.2% of GDP, moving towards the desired 2%, but this year for the first time we are fully fulfilling the obligations of NATO member states that emerged from the Wales Summit - and that is more than 20% of the defense budget to be allocated for equipment and modernization," said the Minister of Defense, Radmila Sekerinska, at today's press conference where she presented the defense budget for 2021. It is growing for the third year in a row and in 2021 year will reach 1.57 percent of gross domestic product, ie over 11 billion denars.



With the budget for 2021, we will continue the process of equipping and modernizing the Army, for which 38 percent more funds are provided than in the budget for 2020.



With this budget we get a new rejuvenation of the Army, improvement of the standard of the army members, quality logistical support, reconstruction of the army facilities, better conditions of our largest range and Krivolak and stable financing of the Army which is part of the Alliance.



"The crisis situation with KOVID-19 in which we find ourselves best shows that investing in the Army is an investment in the security of all citizens. In these three years, the increase in the defense budget has allowed us to get a motivated, better trained and better equipped Army. Today it is not only the Army of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, today it is also the army of a NATO member. "Ready to respond to any challenge as it currently helps the state in dealing with the crisis," the minister said, adding that in terms of this year's budget, the defense in 2021 will have more funds by almost 10 percent compared to the 2020 budget.



The Minister pointed out that for the past three years the focus has been on the situation with the staff, especially in the Army where salaries were increased by at least 16 percent, and in some categories even more, and concrete steps were taken as amendments to the Law on Service in the Army. aim, by increasing interest in the military profession, to provide quality professional soldiers and to strengthen and rejuvenate the senior staff. The payment of rent for the members of the Army, which started on March 1 this year, continues.



An example of a successful increase in interest, said the Minister, is the last competition for professional soldiers where 10 candidates applied for one place, compared to the competitions from previous years when only 1 to 1.5 candidates applied for one place.



The Minister pointed out that by the end of 2020 we will have a total of 270 newly hired professional soldiers, and announced that next year this number will increase by an additional 200 which will significantly rejuvenate the army, especially in the field of professional soldiers.



Investment in human resources continues - in 2021 it is planned to admit 54 new officers, part of the Military Academy, but also from citizens who have previously graduated from civilian faculty, and are critical specialties important to the Army.



After an 11-year break, the process of renewing the non-commissioned officers, which is the backbone of the Army, begins, said Sekerinska, adding that due to 11 years without a non-commissioned officer course, there are currently 456 non-commissioned officers less than the required number.



"The competition for selection of candidates has recently ended and in the next four months we will have two courses in which 60 professional soldiers will get a chance to be non-commissioned officers of our Army. "With that, in this part we will really solve a problem that lasted for a decade," said Sekerinska.



As it was announced, from 2021 the scholarship of students for the critical specialties in the Army will start, which is a confirmation that we are investing in the people and in their knowledge and skills that the Army needs.



We are also increasing our international presence. We will start 2021 with 73 peacekeepers and end it with 199. We will continue to contribute to peace and security in missions led by NATO, the EU and the United Nations. At the moment our members are in Afghanistan where the numbers are decreasing to a certain extent, and we will increase the presence in KFOR in Kosovo, we will continue to be part of ALTHEA in BiH, in UNIFIL in Lebanon, and soon with two staff officers we will start giving contribution to the European Union mission in the Central African Republic. We expect our elders to join NATO next year - the training mission in Iraq and within the so-called NATO's "enhanced spillover" in the Baltic region.



"For the members of the Army in these international missions and operations, we have 447 million denars in the budget, most of which - 6 million euros are for salaries and allowances, and the rest for logistics costs," said the minister, adding that this fulfills another task. in sharing the burden of NATO member countries, and that is the contribution to international operations that we are increasing.



At home, we continue to improve the Army's logistical support - we have supplied the Army with uniforms, boots, supplies and ammunition, and not only do we solve the accumulated problem, but we "create a system in which that problem must never occur again." .



"With funds in the 2021 budget, we will ensure full continuity of regular supply of the necessary materials, replacement of uniforms, boots, we will procure formal uniforms and complete the entire set. We provide additional sports complete equipment that will strengthen the capacities and will strengthen the condition in our Army. "Of course, we also provide equipment and ammunition of all kinds for exercises, with the main focus on the preparation of our NATO-declared Light Infantry Combat Unit," the minister said.



But the main part and a very important part of our work in 2021, he said, will be to continue the process of equipping and modernizing the Army, for which 2.8 billion denars or 25 percent of the defense budget are provided.



"We are really investing in the next generation of equipment, the next generation of armaments, the provision of equipment, the provision of appropriate equipment that will be appropriate for a NATO member state," Sekerinska said. With multi-year contracts we procure new armored vehicles, non-combat vehicles, logistics equipment for the declared units, information equipment and cyber security equipment, infantry equipment, artillery…



Capital investments continue at an accelerated pace - for reconstruction of facilities and infrastructure in 2021 there will be 25 percent more than in 2020, when several such projects were successfully completed, including the renovation and equipping of the facility in Kumanovo where it is now the command of the Brigade of Southeast Europe, as well as the complete renovation of two large buildings in the barracks "Ilinden".



The Minister informed that the planned 328 million denars for this purpose will be invested in the renovation of new facilities, road infrastructure and accommodation and training facilities at the Krivolak test site, which, he said, is one of the key facilities with which Northern Macedonia contributes to NATO collective security.



"As early as 2021, we expect to host a large military exercise 'Decided Strike 21' again at 'Krivolak', where we will really show additionally what the capacities are, what the possibilities of this range are, not only for our Army, but for all allies, "the minister said. He added that the investments and modernization of this landfill will give us a chance not only to contribute to collective security, but also to have some benefits for our economy and our budget.



"With the proposed budget for 2021 in defense for a new 0.2 percent of GDP, by allocating 25% for modernization, we have shown that our word can be trusted. That we continue to fulfill the obligations as in the period when we were waiting for NATO membership. We do not do that, all this investment, investing in people and equipment, we do not do it only for NATO but above all for our country, for our citizens and for their and our common security. A good state also means a good Army, and a good Army should be invested in. "What we have shown in the past years, we will continue to do in 2021. To invest where the results are already visible," the minister concluded.



