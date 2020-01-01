Tour of the Units of the Serbian Army Equipped with Funds from the Donation of the Russian Federation

(Source: Serbian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 28, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Serbian Army has received 11 T-72MS tanks, which have joined the 10 BRDM-2 armored scout vehicles previously received; both were donated by Russia. (Serbian MoD photo)

The President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Serbian Army, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Dr. Nebojsa Stefanović; the Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army, General Milan Mojsilović, and the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Serbia, Aleksandar Bocan-Kharčenko, attended the presentation of new T-72MS tanks, obtained from the Russian Federation, and which will equip units of the Army.



After the presentation and inspection of the military equipment, President Vučić pointed out that he was grateful to the Russian Federation and President Putin for helping Serbia with this donation.



“Today you could see 11 new T-72MS tanks. Our tankers are pleased, which you could hear from them. These tanks have stronger ballistic protection, explosive-reactive armor, better control and navigation, everything is incomparably easier for them, and I believe that this will significantly contribute to greater combat readiness and interoperability and capability of our forces,” said President Vučić, adding that this is a significant step forward for our Army, with the ten previously obtained BRDM-2MS armored reconnaissance vehicles.



According to President Vučić, the delivery of more BRDM armored reconnaissance vehicles and tanks is expected, as well as additional strengthening of our army, which will contribute to "further strengthening, strengthening our idea of military neutrality, which has become part of our defense and security strategy, part of our political beliefs, because we believe that it is best to protect our own sky, land and rivers and to always be able to make our strength a strong preventive factor."



“We have really done a lot and changed a lot in the last few years. I expect a lot from Minister Stefanović in the coming period. I expect that, because we still have an outflow of people due to lower salaries than they are in the economy, than they are in other places. We will look to make an extraordinary salary increase, especially for soldiers, ie sergeants, corporals and non-commissioned officers, to see how to strengthen and strengthen their desire and their motivation to stay in the army,” President Vučić emphasized, adding that attention will be paid to housing and other questions, under the most favorable conditions possible.



The President of the Republic pointed out that he was grateful to the members of the army who are trying and struggling to preserve the reputation of the Serbian army and who have always remained and survived in difficult conditions on the defense of their homeland.



“We expect that already in 2021, except for the five estimates that everyone in the public sector will receive, we will provide higher incomes for soldiers,” President Vučić emphasized, adding that he hopes that it will succeed despite the fight against the corona virus and the difficult economic situation all over the world.



Speaking of the new tanks, President Vučić pointed out that they are incomparably better than our old tanks, and that they make a big difference on the ground. He also remembered that a lot had been done in the procurement of equipment, footwear and clothing for soldiers, as well as in arming our army - from "Moment 29" fighters, renewal of "Eagles", "Super Gulls" resources, to new Mi-35 helicopters for the first time. "To the teeth" of armed Mi-17 and X-145 helicopters.



He also announced that the procurement of anti-tank weapons, optoelectronic means for interfering with other people's actions is expected, and reminded that drones, which are armed and can perform offensive actions, were introduced into the army's arsenal for the first time.



…/…



Answering questions from journalists, President Vučić said that the army is the pride of Serbia and that the machines obtained from Russian friends and President Putin are extraordinary. He also pointed out that he was personally proud of the Serbian Army, and called on Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army General Milan Mojsilovic and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Milosav Simovic to continue working hard and fighting for the progress of our army.



As a sign of gratitude for the personal contribution in equipping the Army with T-72MS tanks, as well as for the commitment and determination for the Land Army to be modern and powerful, models of that tank were handed over to President Vučić and Minister Stefanović today.



The Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Aleksandar Bocan-Kharchenko, expressed satisfaction with the fact that the fruits of cooperation between the two countries are visible and that the plans between the Presidents of Serbia and Russia are being realized, in this case in equipping the Serbian Army and strengthening Serbia's defense capabilities.



“Neutral status is most appreciated when one country can protect itself. This is not the end of our cooperation, but the beginning of a new phase of cooperation in the military and military-technical sphere. Russia will gladly continue deliveries of armored vehicles and other types of weapons, in order for Serbia to strengthen its sovereignty, neutral status and independence, which we respect,” said Ambassador Bocan-Kharchenko, adding that the development of military-technical cooperation between Serbia and the Russian Federation is important for industry, economy and military-technical production.



Lieutenant Colonel Goran Jovanovic from the Directorate for Development and Equipment (J-5) of the General Staff of the Serbian Army pointed out that the Russian T-72MS tank are currently the best in the Balkans and the surrounding area. The modernization carried out on our M-84 tanks, which are in operational use in our army, is complex, and all characteristics, maneuverability, armor protection and firepower have been significantly improved.



“By installing an 840-horsepower engine, its mobility has been increased. Our M-84 tank and the basic version of the T-72 tank have built-in engines of 780 horsepower. There is also a built-in automatic transmission, which allows the driver to drive more easily on maneuvering ground and, depending on the terrain, he has the choice to choose whether to change gears manually or automatically,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jovanovic, adding that armor protection which is installed on the T-72MS tank successfully protects the tank crew from various types of projectiles.



According to him, the essence of modernization is in optoelectronic means, because optoelectronic aiming devices installed on the tank enable the commander and the sighting machine to further and better observe the enemy, and thus react faster to him and hit him sooner.



“The commander handles the panoramic sighting device, which allows him to observe 360 degrees around the tank, independently of the sight, and thanks to that he can successfully see the target at distances of more than six kilometers. Nishandzija can also successfully fire at distances greater than six kilometers, depending on the type of ammunition,” concluded Lieutenant Colonel Jovanović.



In the barracks "Mija Stanimirović", those present could see T-72MS tanks and BRDM-2MS vehicles in the display of the tank and armored reconnaissance company on the march, as well as elements of the combat schedule of the 155 mm NORA-B52 MS self-propelled howitzer, as well as part of optoelectronic means used by reconnaissance units of the Serbian Army.



After the activities, together with members of the army, the President of the Republic and the Supreme Commander of the Serbian Army, Aleksandar Vučić, and Minister of Defense Stefanović attended a lunch at which the famous military bean was served.



-ends-



