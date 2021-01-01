Leonardo to Strengthen Security and Rescue Operations in Brazil with the Supply of Six AW119Kx Helicopters to the Polícia Rodoviária Federal

(Source: Leonardo; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

An AW119Kx in the colors of Brazil’s Polícia Rodoviária Federal flies over the country’s capital. The new AW119s will arrive in the first half of 2021 and will be used for SAR and to support the population of five regions of Brazil. (Leonardo photo)

ROME --- Leonardo announced today that the Polícia Rodoviária Federal (PRF) of Brazil will introduce into service six AW119Kx single engine helicopters. The first aircraft is expected to be introduced in Brazil beginning next year, with the delivery of the remainder helicopters to the operator planned to be completed by mid-2021.



The AW119Kxs will be operated by the Air Operations Division (DOA) from its bases in the five Regions of Brazil to perform a range of missions including transport, rescue, emergency medical service, firefighting, surveillance and law enforcement.



The selection of the AW119Kx by the PRF was made following a rigorous assessment of technical capabilities to best meet the law enforcement agency’s needs. The handover of these helicopters will further expand the fleet of Leonardo helicopters used by law enforcement, rescue and public service operators across Brazil which already includes the AW119 single engine type in addition to the AW109 light twin and AW139 intermediate twin models.



The helicopters will feature an advanced customized configuration including, among others, a Garmin G1000NXi glass cockpit, an infrared capable electro-optics system, rescue hoist, cargo hook, bambi bucket to counter fires, rappelling kit on both sides for special forces operations, advanced communication systems.



To date there are over 190 Leonardo helicopters of various types operating in Brazil performing many roles including: corporate/private transport, law enforcement, public services, offshore transport, and naval applications. As the success of Leonardo’s product grows further, the Company is committed to further strengthening its existing level of localized services with the establishment of a new regional support centre, run by Leonardo do Brasil, in Itapevi, 30 km from São Paulo whose groundbreaking was celebrated in February. The new support centre will expand the services already provided by the existing facility headquartered in São Paulo.



Leonardo is committed to serving and protecting communities around the world, contributing to their sustainable growth by leading in next generation technologies. Partnering with Governments, private organizations and industries for the best security and safety capabilities is a cornerstone of Leonardo’s Be Tomorrow 2030 Strategic Plan.



the AW119Kx helicopter



The AW119Kx is the best in class single engine helicopter today available in the market, featuring a state-of-the-art avionics system for enhanced situational awareness, mission effectiveness and safety. The AW119Kx has a large cabin which is able to accommodate up to six passengers and redundancy of all critical systems that are typically available on twin engine aircraft, ensuring outstanding reliability and safety. The AW119Kx is perfectly suited to perform many roles including EMS, law enforcement, utility, fire-fighting, passenger transport, training and government/military duties.



Over 350 AW119 helicopters have been ordered by over 130 customers in 40 countries. A number of law enforcement, public service agencies or armed forces around the world have chosen or are already using the AW119 in Brazil, USA, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Portugal, Finland, Latvia to name a few. A variant of the AW119 was selected by the United States Navy in January to train the country’s next-generation of naval aviators.



