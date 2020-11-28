FAB Receives First Modernized E-99M Aircraft

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued Nov 28, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Brazilian Air Force has upgraded its three Embraer E-99 airborne early warning and control aircraft, provided by Saab, so as to have them in service together with its new F-39E Gripen fighters, which are entering service. (Embraer photo)

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) received from Embraer the first modernized E-99M aircraft. The delivery ceremony took place on Friday (27), in Gavião Peixoto (SP), and was attended by the Air Force Commander, Lt. Brig. Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, who was welcomed by the President & CEO of Embraer, Francisco Gomes Neto, and by the President & CEO of Embraer Defense and Security, Jackson Medeiros de Farias Schneider.



Also participating in the ceremony were members of the Air Force High Command, General Officers of the Brazilian Air Force, Vice-Presidents, Directors, Executives and employees of Embraer, as well as representatives of the partner companies.



The Commander of the Air Force, Lt-Brigadier Bermudez, highlighted the importance of a modern institution that is always up to date. "The Air Force, making use of the tradition of keeping itself updated, cohesive and ready, decided to modernize the systems of this aircraft, in addition to other capabilities to guarantee the sovereignty of our airspace," he said.









The modernization is part of the project developed under the responsibility of the Combat Aircraft Program Coordinating Committee (COPAC), in conjunction with Embraer and international suppliers such as Saab, Aeroelectronica International and Rohde & Schwarz.



The President of COPAC, Major-Brigadier Valter Borges Malta, clarified how the modernization project of the E-99M will make a difference in the fulfillment of the Institution's mission. "This airplane participates not only in the Control action, but also in the Defense action, facilitating the Air Force's activity in the surveillance of our airspace," he said.



Embraer Defense and Security President Jackson Schneider emphasized the importance of the partnership between FAB and Embraer, in addition to the new capabilities. "We are delivering an aircraft that will have a better range, a more efficient employment capacity, much more updated," he commented.



The E-99M aircraft



In addition to the process of modernization and updating of mission systems and related subsystems, the project also has technology transfer agreements that will enable technological advances in the defense of Brazilian industry. The use of E-99M aircraft is indispensable in a scenario of aerial operations, given the flexibility of positioning the aircraft, together with the ability to detect traffic at low altitude, allowing radar coverage of the areas of interest of the Air Force Command.



The E-99M is capable of providing accurate, real-time intelligence data on aircraft flying at low altitude. When fighter pilots receive their orders and take off for interception missions, E-99M aircraft monitor the region's airspace, viewing the entire area of operation. This will allow the FAB to continue participating, with excellence, in aerial missions to combat irregular traffic, acting with a leading role in interagency actions, such as the Agate and Ostium operations.



In addition, E-99M aircraft have the ability to complement ground radar signals, also serving as a visualization-radar or communications reserve for general aviation air traffic.



The aircraft will be operated by the Guardian Squadron (2nd / 6th GAV), based at Wing 2, in the city of Anápolis (GO). According to the Guardian Squadron Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Felipe Francisco Espinha, these characteristics highlight the relevance of the modernization process. "It is a great honor to receive this aircraft at this time. It is a gain, not only for the Squadron and for the Brazilian Air Force, but mainly for the country," he said.



Receiving Inspections



Before the delivery of the aircraft, internal and external inspections of the aircraft took place; operational checks on the ground (basic platform and operating system); two inspection flights, one of the basic platform and the other with testing of all operating systems; in addition to documentary verification of the aircraft.



(ends)





Embraer Delivers First Modernized E-99 Jet to the Brazilian Air Force

(Source: Embraer; issued Nov. 27, 2020)

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil --- In a ceremony held today at the Embraer facility in Gavião Peixoto (São Paulo, Brazil), Embraer delivered the first modernized EMB 145 AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control), designated E-99, to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). Four additional E-99 aircraft will be modernized as part of the contract.



“For Embraer, it is a privilege to continue meeting FAB’s needs to keep this robust and modern aircraft updated. It plays a strategic role in Brazil's defense system and has already proven its operational effectiveness,” said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “As part of Embraer's growth strategy for the coming years, we have invested in diversifying our business portfolio of defense and security with innovative solutions to better meet the defense global market needs, which goes far beyond our jets.”



The mission systems and related subsystems, including electronic warfare, command and control, electronic countermeasures, and aerial surveillance radar were updated as part of the modernization process, expanding FAB's capacity to carry out Flight Control and Alarm missions and Electronic Reconnaissance, among others.



The E-99M project is conducted by COPAC with support from Embraer and various international suppliers, such as SAAB, Aeroelectronica International (AELI), and Rohde & Schwarz. In addition to modernization, the project entails technology transfer agreements that will enable technological advancements for the Brazilian defense industry.



Atech, an Embraer Defense and Security company, participates in the development of the command and control system. Six mission planning and analysis stations were also acquired, which will be used for the training and improvement of crews.



Built on the successful ERJ 145 regional jet platform, with more than 1,200 units delivered and 30 million flight hours, the FAB E-99 aircraft can detect, track, and identify targets in their patrol area and transmit this information to allied forces. The aircraft can also perform airspace management, fighter positioning and interception control, signals intelligence, and surveillance missions.





A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.



-ends-



