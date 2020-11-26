Florence Parly Welcomes the Delivery of the First A330-200 to the French Air and Space Force as Part of the Aerospace Support Plan

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Nov. 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The French Air Force has taken delivery of the first of two slightly used Airbus A330-200 airliners which will initially be used for government flight services before being converted, along with a new-build aircraft, to MRTT tanker configuration. (French AF photo)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, announced in June 2020 the military component of the aerospace support plan. This included advance orders for three A330-200 aircraft, the first of which has now been delivered to the French Air and Space Force.



The aircraft was flown on Thursday, November 26, 2020 by a crew from the Military Air Expertise Center (CEAM) to Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport. A second aircraft is expected soon.



These first two aircraft will be operated from this airport, and will replace the two A340s of the 3.60 “Estérel” transport squadron, which will be withdrawn from service at the end of December 2020. The third aircraft, which will come off the Airbus production line in Toulouse, will be delivered in mid-2021.



The contract awarded by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) to Airbus at the end of August 2020 provides for the acquisition of two second-hand aircraft with very good technical potential and one new aircraft. These three aircraft will be converted to Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) later, to complete the renewal of the refueling fleet, set at 15 aircraft. This objective is enshrined in the 2019-2025 military programming law.



The A330 MRTT Phénix is ramping up. It aims to replace several old aircraft with a single model, which will be used for in-flight refueling, strategic transport and medical evacuation.



This acquisition of three A330-200s by the Ministry of the Armed Forces, under the aerospace support plan announced by the government on June 9, 2020, will allow the Air and Space Force to accelerate the withdrawal from service of the two A340s and the two aging A310s, used for logistics missions, carrying both personnel and freight.



(ends)



The First A330-200 Joins Estérel Squadron

(Source: French Air Force; issued Nov. 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)