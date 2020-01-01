Elbit Systems Awarded $96 Million Contract to Supply a Rotary-Wing Mission Training Center to a European Country

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Nov. 29, 2020)

Sold to Italy, the only country to operate both the EH-101 and NH-90 helicopters, Elbit’s reconfigurable mission training center includes four cabins (two for each helicopter type) that move on rails to one of two operating positions. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $96 million to supply a European country with a Rotary-Wing Mission Training Center (Rotary-Wing MTC) and support services to train its Air Force, Army and Navy helicopter pilots and crews.



The contract will be performed over a nine-year period, with an option to extend the maintenance services for an additional 10-year period.



The Rotary-Wing MTC is a networked multi-platform, mission-oriented, helicopter training center that will provide multi-level training for helicopter pilots and aircrews across the customer's Armed Forces. The new training center will enable realistic simulated tactical training using all of the helicopter's systems in a wide variety of mission scenarios. The Rotary-Wing MTC draws on the unique technologies and accumulated operational experience of the Company's fighter aircraft tactical mission training centers.



Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems' Aerospace Division commented: "This contract highlights the growing importance that Armed Forces place on leveraging proven technologies to enhance readiness while reducing costs."





