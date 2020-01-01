RAF Typhoons Scrambled to Intercept Russian Aircraft Close to UK Airspace

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Nov. 28, 2020)

RAF Typhoon jet fighters took off from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland on Saturday to intercept two Russian Tu-142 Bear F military aircraft operating near UK airspace, and within the UK Flight Information Region. (RAF photo)

RAF Typhoon fast jets were scrambled this morning to intercept Russian military aircraft operating over the North Sea near UK airspace.



The Typhoons launched from RAF Lossiemouth shortly before 8am. They were joined by an RAF Voyager from RAF Brize Norton, which provided air-to-air refuelling for the Typhoons.



Two Russian Tu-142 Bear F aircraft were intercepted. These aircraft are used in the roles of Anti-Submarine Warfare and Maritime Patrol. It is essential that their movements are carefully monitored when operating so close to UK sovereign airspace.



Russian military aircraft operating within the UK Flight Information Region, in this busy airspace over the North Sea, can act as a hazard to other air users. Often these aircraft do not squawk, which involves transmitting a code to identify the aircraft’s intentions, position, and altitude. They rarely talk to UK air traffic controllers, causing other civilian airliners in the area to be re-routed to prevent aircraft from flying too close.



To deter this provocative activity and mitigate the risks associated with Russian military aircraft flying in this busy international airspace, RAF Typhoons shadowed the two Russian Bears and closely monitored their movements.



Other NATO allies also launched their Quick Reaction Alert assets to assist in monitoring the Russian aircraft. Controllers from RAF Scampton coordinated the mission, liaising with NATO partners at the Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany.



“The QRA crew did a fantastic job, locating aircraft that were not easy to detect very quickly. Again, the RAF has scrambled to defend the interests of the UK and NATO. It demonstrates the efficiency and resilience of our personnel, aircraft and systems,” said a RAF spokesperson.



The Voyager tanker remained on mission to provide air-to-air refuelling for the Typhoons. If the situation develops or another potential threat emerges, the Voyager’s ability to refuel Typhoons mid-flight increases their endurance so that they can redeploy and intercept further targets.



The incident concluded by early afternoon, with the Typhoons returning to RAF Lossiemouth and the Voyager returning to RAF Brize Norton. They were quickly returned to a state of readiness, available to respond to other potential threats to the United Kingdom, 24/7/365.



-ends-



