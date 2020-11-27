Bundeswehr to Receive More Money from the Federal Budget

(Source: German Ministry of Defense; issued Nov 27, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Bundeswehr will receive around 46.93 billion euros in 2021. According to the decision of the budget committee in the so-called adjustment meeting on November 26, 2020, more money is earmarked for investments and the maintenance of their skills in 2021 than in the previous year.



On November 26, 2020, the budget committee discussed section 14 of the federal budget for 2021. The defense budget will then increase sharply in 2021 - to a total of around 46.93 billion euros.



Investments in the foreground



The Bundeswehr is to receive a total of 1.3 billion euros more than in the current year. And this budget is also necessary in order to invest in maintaining skills and in new and innovative skills.



The draft budget provides a total of around 12.2 billion euros for investment expenditure. This includes in particular the future-oriented joint developments with other European countries, for example the Future Combat Air System and the Main Ground Combat System with France or the submarine design and missiles planned jointly with Norway.



The funds from the economic stimulus package are also taken into account in the draft budget. Above all, this should make the troop more digital.



Modernization of the Bundeswehr continues



In addition to many projects that are important for the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force 2023, as well as small and medium-sized armaments projects, numerous large-scale projects are still or are being considered for the first time.



The multi-purpose combat ship MKS 180 multi-purpose combat ship, the replacement of the first batch of Eurofighter, the NH-90 NFH (NATO Frigate Helicopter) as a successor to the Sea Lynx and the Euro drone are included, in addition to new fleet service boats.



But not only the material should improve a lot. Numerous improvements in the personnel budget are planned for both soldiers and civilian employees. The housekeepers are planning with an estimated strength of the Bundeswehr of 179,000 professional and contract soldiers.



The Bundestag and Bundesrat decide



The parliamentary procedure has not yet been completed. After the adjustment meeting, section 14 will be passed as part of the federal budget by the Bundestag and Bundesrat before the budget law can be drawn up by the Federal President and come into force at the beginning of next year.



In the next few years, too, it will be important to continue to obtain adequate funding for the Bundeswehr. The Bundeswehr, based on its capability profile, must be in a position, and will remain so in the future, to achieve the capability goals and, as a reliable partner, to fulfill the international obligations it has entered into.



-ends-



