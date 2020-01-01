NH90 Helicopter Sale to Germany Strengthens GKN Aerospace’s Defence Portfolio

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

NH Industries and NAHEMA, acting as the Contracting Authority on behalf of the German Bundeswehr, have signed the contract for the procurement of 31 NH90 helicopters for shipborne operations. The contract brings the total order book to 597 rotorcraft.



The purchase of the helicopters strengthens GKN Aerospace’s leadership position in the defence industry today and reinforces its strategic focus on the market for the future. The contract also means the continuation of hundreds of high skilled jobs in the Netherlands.



GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business began participating in the very successful NH90 programme in the 1990s as one of the founding partners of NH Industries, together with Airbus Helicopters and Leonardo.



GKN Aerospace designed and manufactures the following state-of-the-art lightweight composite solutions for every NH90 helicopter in the world:

-- Empennage

-- Cabin door

-- Landing Gear

-- Intermediate gearbox

-- Standard parts





Michiel van der Maat, Vice President Countries and Campaigns for GKN Aerospace’s Defence business said: “We are proud of our continued involvement in the successful NH90 programme. Our participation in NH Industries allows us to strengthen key relationships with our partners and enables the exchange of expertise and know-how in advanced rotorcraft. GKN Aerospace has been a leader in aerostructures and lightweight technologies for many years and these advanced technologies have made us a great fit within this long-term collaboration, and at the forefront of the defence industry.”





GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies– for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters, fighters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems, transparencies and wiring systems and operates in 14 countries at 48 manufacturing locations employing approximately 17,000 people.



