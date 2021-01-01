Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $62,937,212 modification (P00007) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008.



This modification exercises an option to provide non-recurring and recurring labor associated with aircraft modification efforts.



Non-recurring labor includes the creation of design data to release any new, applicable part numbers, generation of the engineering change proposal to authorize changes to engineering, updating documentation, update and release time compliance technical directives and coordinating the change throughout the change request release process.



Recurring labor includes project management, planning, modification execution support, and kit management in support of the F-35 program for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021.



Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,370,691; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,004,933; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $12,637,793; and FMS in the amount of $7,923,795 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 27, 2020)



-ends-



