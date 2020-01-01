Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded an $888,422,571 modification (P00451) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to exercise options (1,001 trailers; 2,679 vehicles; and 6,725 kits) for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement (Army); 2021 procurement (Marine Corps); 2020 and 2021 procurement (Air Force); and 2021 procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $888,422,571 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.





-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $23,037,824 modification (P00051) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 to exercise options to procure vehicles and kits for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles for Brazil, Lithuania and Macedonia.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $23,037,824 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



