Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

L3 Communications Integrated Systems, Waco, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $667,877,734 firm-fixed-price, time-and-material, cost-reimbursement, no-fee and indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract for C-130H unscheduled depot-level maintenance/programmed depot maintenance in support of all C-130 variants and C-130J mid-cycle paint in support of C-130J variants.



Work will be performed in Waco, Texas, and is expected to be completed Nov. 29, 2025.



This award is the result of a competitive full and open source selection acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,066,766 are being obligated on first task order.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8504-21-D-0001).



-ends-



