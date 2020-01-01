Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Marietta, Georgia, has been awarded a $1,400,000,000 indefinite-delivery requirement contract under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for C-130J aircraft sustainment support.



The ordering period for this award is 10 years from contract award. Work will mainly be performed in the host nation’s country.



Services include program management support, spares, supply support services, support equipment, diminishing manufacturing sources, sustaining engineering services, sustaining engineering/technical services, field services representatives, logistics service representatives, technical order updates, technical order print and distribution, country standard time compliance technical orders and depot maintenance.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and is 100% FMS with no funds being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8553‐21‐D‐0001).



-ends-



