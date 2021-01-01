Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $642,000,000 not-to-exceed, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target undefinitized contract.



This contract provides for the procurement of performance-based logistics activities including maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairables, field service representatives, common replenishment spares, conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F135 unique maintenance services and short take-off and landing F135 unique services in support of the F-35 Lightning II F135 propulsion system for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (73%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (18%); Camari, Italy (3%); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (2%); Edwards AFB, California (1%); Hill AFB, Utah (1%); Luke AFB, Arizona (1%); and Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station, South Carolina (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021.



Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $100,999,236; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $87,738,708; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,757,554; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $10,991,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0011).



-ends-



