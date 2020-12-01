Department of Defense Announces New Effort with Australia to Continue Developing Air Breathing Hypersonic Vehicles

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

Today, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Australian Department of Defence announced a bilateral effort to advance the development of air-breathing hypersonic technologies.



The Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) is an Allied Prototyping Initiative (API) under the Directorate for Advanced Capabilities within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. The Department of the Air Force, under the direction of the Weapons Program Executive Officer, is responsible for the execution of the program.



“SCIFiRE is a true testament to the enduring friendship and strong partnership between the United States and Australia,” said Michael Kratsios, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “This initiative will be essential to the future of hypersonic research and development, ensuring the U.S. and our allies lead the world in the advancement of this transformational warfighting capability.”



The SCIFiRE effort aims to cooperatively advance air-breathing hypersonic technologies into full-size prototypes that are affordable and provide a flexible, long range capability, culminating in flight demonstrations in operationally relevant conditions. The effort will also pursue potential co-production opportunities between the two countries, and leverages U.S. and Australian collaborative hypersonic activities over the last 15 years, namely the Hypersonic International Flight Research Experimentation (HIFiRE) program. SCIFiRE continues collaborative research efforts involving the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force Headquarters, and the Australian Defence Science and Technology Group.



“The SCIFiRE initiative is another opportunity to advance the capabilities in our Air Combat Capability Program to support joint force effects to advance Australia’s security and prosperity,” Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld AO, DSC, Chief of Air Force said. “Working with our Defence scientists here in Australia and our partners in the U.S. Air Force and across the U.S. Department of Defense on leading edge capabilities brings out the best in our Air Force team.”



SCIFiRE is the second effort announced under the Allied Prototyping Initiative, which was launched in 2019 by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering through its Advanced Capabilities directorate. API leverages new and existing frameworks for international cooperation in research and development, so that the U.S. and its closest Allies can co-develop high impact operational prototypes and capitalize on the use of the industrial base within both countries.





The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) is responsible for research, development, and prototyping activities across DOD. OUSD(R&E) fosters technological advancement across DOD to ensure the long-term superiority of the American joint force. Learn more at www.cto.mil/ or follow us on Twitter: @DoDCTO.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said maintaining Australia’s technological edge and capability superiority is key to this Government’s strategic planning.



“I am pleased to see this agreement come to fruition following my discussions with then Secretary Esper during my visit to the United States in July this year,” Minister Reynolds said.



“At AUSMIN, we acknowledged the unique role of our defence partnership to maintain our competitive edge, and affirmed the value of bilateral collaboration on hypersonics.



“The Morrison Government remains committed to keeping Australians safe, while protecting the nation’s interests in a rapidly changing global environment.



“That’s why we will continue to invest in advanced capabilities to give the ADF more options to deter aggression against Australia’s interests including the $9.3 billion earmarked in the Force Structure Plan 2020 for high-speed long-range strike and missile defence, including hypersonic development, test and evaluation.



“This is part of our unprecedented $270 billion investment in defence capability over the next decade which is creating jobs right across Australia while delivering vital capability for the ADF.



The SCIFiRE Program is based on more than 15 years of collaboration between Australia and the United States on science and technology research into hypersonic scramjets, rocket motors, sensors, and advanced manufacturing materials.



Minister Reynolds said the experiment will culminate in flight demonstrations to show how the weapon performs in operational conditions, which will inform any future acquisitions.



“Developing this game-changing capability with the United States from an early stage is providing opportunities for Australian industry,” Minister Reynolds said.



“This demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to strengthening Australia’s sovereign defence industry while creating more high-tech Australian jobs and enhancing the ADF’s self-reliance.



“Investing in capabilities that deter actions against Australia also benefits our region, our allies and our security partners.



“We remain committed to peace and stability in the region, and an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



