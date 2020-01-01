State-of-the-Art Technology for Air Defense

(Source: Hungarian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Hungary has become the sixth NATO member and 12th country to buy the Kongsberg NASAMS surface-to-air missile system. Its version will use Amraam and Amraam-ER missiles and Raytheon’s Sentinel radar, and will enter service in 2023. (Kongsberg photo)

Under the agreement, we will have one of the most modern ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems in the world from 2023, said Colonel-General Ferenc Korom on November 30 in Budapest on the occasion of the Hungarian Army's signing of the anti-aircraft missile systems developed by Norwegian Kongsberg and American Raytheon companies. contract.



A contract for the purchase of NASAMS ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems was signed at the Department of Defense on Monday. The event was a milestone in the acquisition of new military equipment, as NASAMS replaces the Russian KUB missile system, which has been in operation for four decades, so that air defense capabilities can be supplemented with state-of-the-art military equipment to meet the challenges of the 21st century.



On the occasion of the signing, Colonel-General Ferenc Korom, Commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces, said that the Hungarian Armed Forces must face not only the pandemic situation, but also the security threats. He pointed out that although the primary task of the Armed Forces is to protect the security of the Hungarian people, it should not be forgotten that Hungarian airspace is also NATO airspace, and Hungary - as a member of the alliance - also has a responsibility.



Colonel-General Colon emphasized that air defense is a complex system, so it is not enough for the Hungarian Armed Forces to have modern tactical aircraft, modern radars and modern ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems are also needed for air defense. "Under the Defense and Force Development Program, we have begun modernizing tactical aircraft, increasing their capabilities, will soon have state-of-the-art radars for the air defense system, and under the contract we will now have one of the world's most advanced ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems from 2023," he added. “With the new air defense system, the Hungarian Armed Forces can guarantee the safety of Hungary, Hungarian airspace and the Hungarian people for a long time.



Due to the positive experience surrounding the contracting of the NASAMS missile system, the two sides also signed a long-term cooperation statement. The document was signed by Gáspár Maróth, the government commissioner responsible for defense developments. As he said, the signing of the agreement could also be a milestone in the relationship between the two countries. “The collaboration with Kongsberg dates back to the early 2000s. We can say about the whole company, it can be the ambassador of the joint cooperation between the two nations. We are waiting for the representatives of the company to start new projects. We believe that working together will deepen the friendship between the two nations,” said Gáspár Maróth, National Armaments Director.



Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Deputy CEO of Kongsberg, said that today's signing was the result of a long negotiation process with representatives of the Hungarian government. As stated, the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces has chosen the NASAMS complex air defense system is considered a milestone by the company itself. He expressed his appreciation for the commitment and professional competence that the Hungarian Armed Forces testifies to during the National Defense and Force Development Program. He added: “Hungary will be the sixth NATO member state to use this weapon system, and Kongsberg looks forward to further cooperation with the Hungarian Armed Forces.”



Hungary Selects Kongsberg and Raytheon Missiles & Defense for Medium Range Air Defense

(Source: Kongsberg Group; issued Nov. 30, 2020)

Longtime partners Kongsberg and Raytheon Missiles & Defense were awarded a Euro 410 million contract by Hungary for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, also known as NASAMS.



Hungary becomes the sixth NATO nation and the 12th country in the world to acquire NASAMS, a highly adaptable medium-range solution for a variety of operational air defense requirements.



Selecting NASAMS and becoming part of the greater NASAMS family allows Hungary to take advantage of the active production line - ensuring rapid delivery and competitive pricing for Hungary’s armed forces. The program enables long term industrial cooperation between Hungarian and Norwegian industry.



“With NASAMS Hungary will employ the most modern and capable medium-range air defence system in the world. NASAMS’ modularity and open architecture enables a continuous introduction of new technology ensuring that the system can be adapted to new threats and missions throughout its lifetime. The contract is a continued success of our cooperation with Raytheon Missiles & Defense in the air defence market,” says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



“Hungary joins the U.S. and four other NATO nations in entrusting its medium-range air defense needs to NASAMS proven capability,” said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense business. “Upgrading Hungary’s layered defense capabilities not only enhances NATO commonality, but maximizes the Hungarian military’s ability to quickly identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle and emerging cruise missile threats.”



The air defense solution is comprised of Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s AMRAAM and AMRAAM-ER missiles and Sentinel radar, and Kongsberg’s Fire Distribution Center (FDC) and canister launcher. NASAMS offers air defenders the proven effectiveness of the AMRAAM missile which is in the inventory of 39 countries. Sentinel is a proven air defense radar deployed by more than 18 countries and has been evolved to address the C-UAS threat.





