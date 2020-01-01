Under the agreement, we will have one of the most modern ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems in the world from 2023, said Colonel-General Ferenc Korom on November 30 in Budapest on the occasion of the Hungarian Army's signing of the anti-aircraft missile systems developed by Norwegian Kongsberg and American Raytheon companies. contract.
A contract for the purchase of NASAMS ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems was signed at the Department of Defense on Monday. The event was a milestone in the acquisition of new military equipment, as NASAMS replaces the Russian KUB missile system, which has been in operation for four decades, so that air defense capabilities can be supplemented with state-of-the-art military equipment to meet the challenges of the 21st century.
On the occasion of the signing, Colonel-General Ferenc Korom, Commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces, said that the Hungarian Armed Forces must face not only the pandemic situation, but also the security threats. He pointed out that although the primary task of the Armed Forces is to protect the security of the Hungarian people, it should not be forgotten that Hungarian airspace is also NATO airspace, and Hungary - as a member of the alliance - also has a responsibility.
Colonel-General Colon emphasized that air defense is a complex system, so it is not enough for the Hungarian Armed Forces to have modern tactical aircraft, modern radars and modern ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems are also needed for air defense. "Under the Defense and Force Development Program, we have begun modernizing tactical aircraft, increasing their capabilities, will soon have state-of-the-art radars for the air defense system, and under the contract we will now have one of the world's most advanced ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems from 2023," he added. “With the new air defense system, the Hungarian Armed Forces can guarantee the safety of Hungary, Hungarian airspace and the Hungarian people for a long time.
Due to the positive experience surrounding the contracting of the NASAMS missile system, the two sides also signed a long-term cooperation statement. The document was signed by Gáspár Maróth, the government commissioner responsible for defense developments. As he said, the signing of the agreement could also be a milestone in the relationship between the two countries. “The collaboration with Kongsberg dates back to the early 2000s. We can say about the whole company, it can be the ambassador of the joint cooperation between the two nations. We are waiting for the representatives of the company to start new projects. We believe that working together will deepen the friendship between the two nations,” said Gáspár Maróth, National Armaments Director.
Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Deputy CEO of Kongsberg, said that today's signing was the result of a long negotiation process with representatives of the Hungarian government. As stated, the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces has chosen the NASAMS complex air defense system is considered a milestone by the company itself. He expressed his appreciation for the commitment and professional competence that the Hungarian Armed Forces testifies to during the National Defense and Force Development Program. He added: “Hungary will be the sixth NATO member state to use this weapon system, and Kongsberg looks forward to further cooperation with the Hungarian Armed Forces.”
