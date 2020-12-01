RUAG International Signs Teaming Agreement with Norwegian Defence MRO Supplier, Ritek

(Source: RUAG; issued Dec 01, 2020)

RUAG Simulation & Training confirms an industrial Teaming Agreement with Ritek. The Teaming Agreement is set to ensure reliable, efficient and sustainable local support for simulation and training solutions developed and integrated by RUAG.



The strategic move to a Teaming Agreement prepares conditions for RUAG Simulation & Training to be able to provide prompt, direct and skilled technical support for training solutions integrated and deployed in Norway. The exclusive agreement is also set to enhance the readiness and reliability of simulation and training services for the foreseeable future, resulting in improved cost-effectiveness and sustainable services deliveries.



Currently serving the Norwegian Armed Forces with logistics support and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for military combat land vehicles and equipment, Ritek is focusing on ramping up its dedication to defence industrial cooperation while bolstering its hub capabilities.



The Teaming Agreement enables both RUAG and Ritek to leverage their synergies and broaden the scope of services they are able to provide to the Norwegian Defence Sector. Together, both companies are well-positioned as the Norwegian Defence Sector projects significant investment in land systems, including the requisite simulation and training systems, over the next four to six years.



RUAG Simulation & Training AG is a professional and trusted partner for Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) simulation & training solutions. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unparalleled depth of experience, RUAG develops affordable products tailored to training goals and designed for saving lives and protecting assets in the complex environment of today’s and tomorrow’s battlefields. Gladiator Modular Tactical Engagement Training Systems enable live conflict scenario simulations to proceed at the highest levels of fidelity.





RUAG MRO International is an independent supplier, support provider and integrator of systems and components for civil and military aviation worldwide. It also develops and supports simulation and training systems and solutions for international trained security forces.



