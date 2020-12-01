Raytheon Intelligence & Space to Deliver and Repair Submarine Communications System

ARLINGTON, Virginia --- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, was awarded a multi-year $70 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center to provide for test, inspection, evaluation and restoration of Submarine High-Data Rate mast components. In addition, RI&S will fabricate spare SubHDR Mast components under the contract.



“The SubHDR system was created to support protected high-data rate communications for submarines,” said Denis Donohue, vice president, Communications and Airspace Modernization Systems for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. “SubHDR mast is a protected, secure and survivable system to support all communications needs, from day-to-day messaging to ensuring the commander-in-chief can stay connected with his commanders.”



SubHDR links submariners to the Global Broadcast Service, the Milstar satellite constellation and the Defense Satellite Communication System, via a unique mast antenna that connects them to the above-sea world. The system vastly improves a submarine’s mission capability and the quality of life for submariners by affording them high-data rate communications with the world outside of the sub.



The SubHDR System gives submarines high-data rate, multi-band SATCOM capability. Operating via military satellites, SubHDR enables underwater forces to be full participants in coordinated fleet battle group and joint task force network centric operations. The mast-mounted SATCOM system transmits secure wideband multimedia, secure and non-secure internet access, voice and data traffic, imagery and video teleconferencing.



According to the U.S. Navy Submarine Communication Program Office, “SubHDR makes optimal use of high efficiency, small antenna, multi-band technology and state-of-the-art packaging to provide bandwidth without sacrificing submarine stealth.”



The SubHDR contract will repair and deliver sustainment spares for active fleet submarines for the next five years.





