Ships of The Black Sea Fleet Begin New Training Year in the Mediterranean

The crews of the Black Sea Fleet ships in the Mediterranean have begun the new training year, performing tasks as part of a permanent grouping of ships of the Navy in the Mediterranean. The sailors took part in celebrations marking the beginning of a new training period.



In total, more than 10 ships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet are currently in the Mediterranean, including the frigate "Admiral Essen" and the small missile ship Vyshny Volochek.



Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet command at the Military Council at the fleet headquarters summed up the results of the 2020 training year and set tasks and main priorities for the new training period.



