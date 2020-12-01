US Navy Selects L3Harris Technologies for Second Phase of Unmanned Aerial Systems Demonstration

(Source: L3Harris Technologies; issued Dec 1, 2020)

L3Harris is one of two teams selected for by the US Navy for a technology demonstration of solutions that operate in austere environments without additional support systems. The L3Harris FVR-90 solution uses patented Hybrid Quadrotor technology. (L3Harris photo)

ARLINGTON, Texas --- The U.S. Navy has selected L3Harris Technologies to participate in phase two of a demonstration to identify and evaluate unmanned aerial systems capable of operating in austere deployed environments without additional support systems.



L3Harris was one of two teams selected by Naval Air Warfare Center Air Division (NAWCAD) AIRWorks, in collaboration with IMPAX, to participate in the three-week demonstration later this year in Yuma, Arizona.



The demonstration is part of a multi-phased selection process to evaluate state-of-the-art technologies, inform future acquisition strategies and satisfy merit-based competition requirements for potential Other Transaction (OT) awards for prototyping. Awarded OTs have the potential to become part of a future program of record estimated to be worth up to $1 billion.



L3Harris’ FVR-90 uses patented Hybrid Quadrotor technology that allows it to take off in a confined area with a small crew and transition between horizontal and vertical flight quickly and accurately. The aircraft is different from existing ‘runway independent’ unmanned air systems, requiring no separate launcher or recovery device. It offers increased capability, portability, and smaller operational footprint for military and commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications.



“L3Harris’ FVR-90 offers unique technology not offered by other unmanned aerial systems,” said Dave Duggan, President, Precision Engagement Systems, L3Harris. “This unmanned system can operate in the austere weather environments and multiple domains. The FVR-90 offers a vertical takeoff and landing capability that we believe can give the Navy the needed control to accomplish its important missions.”





