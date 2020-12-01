The French Ministry of the Armed Forces to Order 3 New-Generation Shipboard AEW&C Aircraft for French Navy

(Source: French Directorate General of Armament; issued Dec 01, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, approved on November 4, 2020 the acquisition of three, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft.



Led by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), this acquisition will be made under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement with the US government.



The 2019-2025 Military Planning Law (LPM) provides for the delivery of these three aircraft to the French Navy by 2030. They will replace the three French Navy E-2C Hawkeyes currently in service.



Designed by Northrop-Grumman, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a generation leap from the E-2C Hawkeye. Its active antenna radar, cockpit and data links are notably improved and it can also be rerefueled in flight. The three E-2D aircraft ordered for the French Navy will be adapted to French needs by the integration of a specific computer, developed by the Industrial Service of Aeronautics (SIAé), which will guarantee the capacity for autonomous development of the system.



Like the E-2C Hawkeye currently in service with the French Navy and operated by the 4F flotilla, the three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye will be stationed at the Lann-Bihoué naval air base (Morbihan) and deployed on the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, and ultimately on its successor.



Airborne early warning and control planes guarantee the safety of the carrier strike group to which they confer a unique capability for the detection and remote identification of threats, for the command and control of air assets in the context of air and sea operations, and projection of air power at sea and towards land. They are a determining factor for the interoperability of our armies with the American and NATO forces.



