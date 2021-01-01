Saudi Arabia – Security Assistance Office (SAO) Support Services, U.S. Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of U.S. Security Assistance Office (SAO) support services to include technical assistance and advisory support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) for an additional five years, through the U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM) located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $350 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested U.S. Security Assistance Office (SAO) support services to include technical assistance and advisory support to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) for an additional five years, through the U.S. Military Training Mission to Saudi Arabia (USMTM) located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



SAO support services provided includes: Pay and allowances for U.S. Military, U.S. Government, and Foreign National staff members; USMTM communications support costs; local contracting costs; construction and renovation costs of housing area; transportation costs; U.S. Mail services support costs; dependent education (grades K through 12); administrative costs; temporary duty costs for USMTM personnel; Value Added Taxes (VAT) assessed by Saudi Arabia; future transition costs to move USMTM to a proposed new housing location in Saudi Arabia; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated cost is $350 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a friendly country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



This proposed sale will continue to improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by utilizing USMTM’s continued efforts to train, advise, and assist the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces to build defense capacity and capability through military exercises and professional military education. USMTM conducts non-combat, institutional advising that assists the MOD in developing, training, and sustaining a capable deterrent to regional threats.



The proposed sale of this support and services will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There is no prime contractor associated with this proposed sale. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will continue to require the permanent assignment of approximately 330 U.S. Military, U.S. Government, and Foreign National USMTM staff members to Saudi Arabia. Additional Training Advisory Field Teams (TAFT) and Support teams will travel to the country on a temporary basis as required.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



