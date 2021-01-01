Lebanon – M1152 High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lebanon of up to three hundred (300) M1152 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $55.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Lebanon has requested to buy up to three hundred (300) M1152 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) (2 purchases of one hundred fifty (150) each). Also included are spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated cost is $55.5 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a partner country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale will provide sufficient modern transport vehicles to improve Lebanon’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to move troops and supplies around the country to counter violent extremist organizations and to secure its border. Lebanon will have no difficulty absorbing this additional equipment and services into its armed forces as they currently operate over one thousand (1,000) HMMWVs of various variants.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be American General, South Bend, Indiana. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of two (2) U.S. contractor representatives to Lebanon for a duration of up to thirteen (13) weeks to conduct HMMWV operator and maintenance training.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



