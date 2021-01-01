Brazil – MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Brazil of MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes and related equipment for an estimated cost of $70 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Brazil has requested to buy twenty-two (22) MK 54 conversion kits - to convert MK 46 Mod 5 A(S) torpedoes to MK 54 Mod 0 lightweight torpedoes.



Also included are torpedo containers, Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers, Fleet Exercise Section (FES) and fuel tanks, air launch accessories for rotary wing, torpedo spare parts, propellant, lanyard start assembly suspensions bands, thermal batteries, training, publications, support and test equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated value is $70 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of an important regional partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in South America.



The Government of Brazil intends to utilize MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes on its Sikorsky S-70B “Seahawk” aircraft and surface ships.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Portsmouth, RI. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require long-term assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Brazil; however, U.S. Government Engineering and Technical Services may be required on an interim basis for training and technical assistance.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



