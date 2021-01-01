Canada – C-17 Sustainment

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Canada of C-17 Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $275 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Canada has requested to buy C-17 sustainment support to include aircraft hardware and software modification and support; software delivery and support; ground handling equipment; component, parts and accessories; GPS receivers; alternative mission equipment; publications and technical documentation; contractor logistics support and Globemaster III Sustainment Program (G3) participation; other U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support services; and related elements of program and logistical support. The total estimated program cost is $275 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress, and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world.



The proposed sale will improve Canada’s capability to meet current and future threats by sustaining their strategic air lift capability, which allows Canada to maintain sovereignty and homeland defense, increase interoperability with the United States and other partners, and deter potential adversaries. Canada already operates the C-17 and will have no difficulty absorbing the additional sustainment or upgrades into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be The Boeing Company, Chicago, IL. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Canada.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.








