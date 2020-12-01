Ukraine's Ambitions is to Get Membership Action Plan in the NATO Summit in 2021 - Andrii Taran

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 01, 2020)

Ukraine clearly outlines its ambitions to obtain a NATO Membership Action Plan and looks forward to comprehensive politico-military support for such a decision at the next NATO Summit in 2021. This was stated today during the briefing on “Defence aspects of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration: main achievements and tasks for the future” by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran.



“Please inform your capitals that we look forward to your full political and military support for such a decision at the next NATO Summit in 2021. This will be a practical step and a demonstration of commitment to the 2008 Bucharest Summit,” said the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, addressing the ambassadors and military attaches of NATO member states, as well as representatives of the NATO office in Ukraine.



According to him, today Ukraine’s course towards full membership in NATO is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine. And the rapid adoption of the NATO Membership Action Plan is a goal set out in Ukraine’s recently adopted National Security Strategy. Over the past seven years, Ukraine has firmly defended not only its own independence, but also Europe’s security and stability, and has been a powerful outpost on NATO’s eastern flank.



“We believe that it would be the right decision for NATO Ukraine and Georgia to join the Alliance. Our countries have a lot in common. These are post-Soviet republics; these are countries that have suffered aggression from Russia. From our point of view, the potential NATO membership of Ukraine and Georgia will have a significant impact on Euro-Atlantic security and stability, in particular, in the Black Sea region,” stressed Andrii Taran.



The Minister of Defence of Ukraine also noted the importance of partnership with the North Atlantic Alliance in counteracting global threats, such as aggressive policies and actions of Russia, which is a serious challenge to international peace and stability.



