Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

Raytheon Technologies, McKinney, Texas, (H92408-21-C-0001) was awarded a $235,576,667 C-Type, multi-year procurement contract for the production and delivery of the Silent Knight Radar in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) requirements.



Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $8,181,918; and fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $61,181,024 are being obligated at time of award.



The work will be performed in McKinney and Forest, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. This is a sole-source award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The AN/APQ­-187 Silent Knight is a terrain-following / terrain-avoidance K-band radar that Special Operations Command will fit to its MH-47 and HH-47 Chinook and MH-60M Pave Hawk helicopters, MC-130H Combat Talon aircraft and CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotors.)



-ends-



