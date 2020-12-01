BrahMos is the supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by DRDO and NPOM of Russia as a Brahmos Aerospace joint venture, which became Brahmos Aerospace Private Limited.
The missile has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable anti-ship and land-attack capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities and has been deployed in all the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces.
#Indian Navy hones its combat readiness.#BrahMos AShM launched by #INSRanvijay strikes target ship at max range with pinpoint accuracy in Bay of Bengal. #CombatReady #Cohesive #Credible#AtmaNirbharBharat @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/Q5FWHZK48g— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 1, 2020
The first launch of Brahmos took place in 2001 and till date numerous launches have taken place from various ships, mobile autonomous launchers and Su-30 MKI aircraft, making it a versatile weapon.
Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated Indian Navy for the successful test.
-ends-