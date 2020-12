Spain Sells Four C-130H Hercules in South America

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec. 02, 2020)

PARIS --- The Spanish government cabinet on Tuesday approved the sale of four Lockheed C-130H transport aircraft formerly operated by the Spanish Air Force.



Two aircraft will be sold to Uruguay for €22 million, and the other two will be sold to Peru for €25 million, according to the official report of the Dec. 01 cabinet meeting. Both sales also include a spare parts package.



Both countries already operate C-130H Hercules aircraft.



