Kongsberg Awarded Second Follow-On JSM Contract with Japan Valued at 820 MNOK

(Source: Kongsberg Group; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has entered into a second follow-on contract with Japan to supply the JSM (Joint Strike Missile) for their fleet of F-35 fighter aircraft. The contract is valued 820 MNOK ($93 million at today’s exchange rate—Ed.).



The JSM is a 5th generation stealth air-to surface missile developed to fill F-35A anti-surface warfare (ASuW) and land attack capability gaps. JSM can be carried internally in the F-35 thus ensuring the aircraft’s low-signature capabilities. The JSM has superior performance against well-defended sea- and land targets across long distances.



“The international F-35 user community is continuing to show great interest in the JSM and Kongsberg is very proud to have been selected by Japan to provide the JSM for their F-35 fleet. Our relationship is growing even stronger with this second follow-on contract,” says Eirik Lie, President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



Kongsberg and the Government of Japan are not disclosing any further detail on value, volume or timeline of the contract.



-ends-



