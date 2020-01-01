Soyuz Delivers FalconEye to Orbit for the United Arab Emirates

(Source: Arianespace; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

Arianespace has successfully launched FalconEye, a very-high-performance Earth observation satellite for the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.



With the eighth launch in 2020, Arianespace once again confirms the reliability and flexibility of the Soyuz launcher, which just realized its 24th launch from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.



On Tuesday, December 1, at 10:33 p.m. (local time), Arianespace successfully launched the FalconEye optical observation satellite using a Soyuz rocket from the Guiana Space Center (CSG), Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. FalconEye is a very-high-performance optical Earth observation satellite developed in a consortium led by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space for the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces (UAEAF).



“The success of this launch is the culmination of excellent teamwork: with our Russian partners for the Soyuz launcher; with satellite manufacturers Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space, as well as with their client, the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, for Falcon Eye; along with the French CNES space agency and the French DGA armaments procurement and technology agency. Therefore, Arianespace is pleased to have served the space ambitions of the United Arab Emirates,” declared Stéphane Israël, Chief Executive Officer of Arianespace.



The FalconEye satellite offers very-high-resolution optical observation capabilities, coupled with a high-performance ground segment to receive and process images. This was the 23rd satellite launched by Arianespace that was produced jointly by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space. Airbus Defence and Space, prime contractor for FalconEye, was in charge of satellite design, integration and testing, as well as supplying the platform. Thales Alenia Space, as co-prime, supplied the high-performance payload, which features a very-high-resolution optical instrument and the image transmission subsystem.



This mission also marks Arianespace’s 31st launch for a customer from the Middle East.



FalconEye was deployed by Arianespace’s third Soyuz flight in 2020; the two previous missions were carried out in February and March from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Two more Soyuz launches are planned before year-end: Flight ST29 from the new Russian launch site in Vostochny for OneWeb; and Flight VS25 from the CSG.



With more than 1,900 launches to its credit overall since entering service in 1963, the Soyuz launcher is the most flexible and most utilized in its class. As the medium-lift launcher in Arianespace’s family of launch vehicles, Soyuz perfectly complements the European launch service operator’s commercial offer, particularly in serving low and medium orbits for the benefit of Earth observation satellites and constellations.





Arianespace has orbited more than 600 satellites since 1980, using its family of three launchers, Ariane, Soyuz and Vega, from launch sites in French Guiana (South America) and Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Arianespace is headquartered in Evry, near Paris, and has a technical facility at the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, plus local offices in Washington, D.C., Tokyo and Singapore. Arianespace is a subsidiary of ArianeGroup, which holds 74% of its share capital, with the balance held by 15 other shareholders from the European launcher industry.



(ends)





Soyuz Successfully Orbits FalconEye Satellite from Guiana Space Centre for United Arab Emirates

(Source: French National Space Center, CNES; issued Dec. 02, 2020)

On Wednesday 2 December, Soyuz accomplished a flawless launch from the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, orbiting the FalconEye reconnaissance satellite developed by the consortium led by Airbus Defence & Space and Thales Alenia Space on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.



FalconEye’s architecture is similar to that of France’s Pleiades-HR Earth-observation satellites.



Soyuz thus accomplished its 24th mission from the CSG, its first launch in 2020 and the sixth flight of the year in all from the base.



On the occasion of this launch, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall commented: “This 24th flawless launch by Soyuz from the Guiana Space Centre marks the sixth flight this year from the base. I am delighted to see the faith the United Arab Emirates has placed in us, in line with the Strategic Dialogue it has engaged with France at the highest levels of government.



“I would also like to congratulate all of the teams at ESA, across the Russian and European space industries, at Starsem, Arianespace, UAESA, Airbus Defence & Space and Thales Alenia Space, and of course at CNES, whose technical and operational prowess was once again on show.”



-ends-



