Croatia – Bradley Fighting Vehicle Refurbishment/Modernization

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec. 01, 2020)

WASHINGTON -- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Croatia of refurbishment/modernization and support for seventy-six (76) M2A2 Operation Desert Storm (ODS) Bradley Fighting vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $757 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Croatia has requested to buy refurbishment/modernization and support for seventy-six (76) M2A2 Operation Desert Storm (ODS) Bradley Fighting vehicles consisting of:



-- eighty-four (84) M240 machine guns;

-- one thousand one hundred three (1,103) TOW 2A Radio Frequency (RF) missiles;

-- sixteen (16) TOW 2A Radio Frequency (RF) fly‑to‑buy lot acceptance missiles;

-- one hundred (100) TOW 2B Radio Frequency (RF) missiles;

-- eight (8) TOW 2B Radio Frequency (RF) fly-to-buy lot acceptance missiles;

-- five hundred (500) TOW Bunker Buster (BB) Radio Frequency (RF) missiles; and

-- eight (8) TOW BB fly-to-buy lot acceptance missiles.



Also included are M257 Smoke Grenade Launchers; ammunition; radios; simulator; special armor; Hunter/Killer technology, which may include an exportable Commander's Independent Viewer (CIV); spare and repair parts; support equipment; upgrade/maintenance of engines and transmissions; refurbishment of TOW launchers; depot level support; communication support equipment; tool and test equipment; training; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $757 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



This proposed sale of the Bradley vehicle refurbishment/modernization will contribute to Croatia's goal of updating its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Croatia will have no difficulty absorbing these equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be BAE Systems, York, Pennsylvania; and Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of the proposed sale will require U.S. Government and contractor personnel to visit Croatia on a temporary basis in conjunction with program oversight and support requirements, as well as to provide training and maintenance support in country.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



